TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 792 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.