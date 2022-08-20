TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.51. The company has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.