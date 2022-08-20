TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $316,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 243,919 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,403,000 after acquiring an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.