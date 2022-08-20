TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IJS stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

