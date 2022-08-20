TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.05.

TSE TRP opened at C$64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$65.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.22. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total value of C$692,028.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,545 shares of company stock worth $288,528 and sold 29,053 shares worth $2,138,603.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

