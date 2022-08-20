TCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $180,176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

