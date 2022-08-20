TCM Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 24.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

