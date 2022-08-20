TCM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.43. 2,704,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

