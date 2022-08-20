TD Securities Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

