TD Securities Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$34.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.72.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
