Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.56. Team shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 996,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155,361 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Team by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

