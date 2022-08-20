Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.56. Team shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 996,339 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team Trading Up 7.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.