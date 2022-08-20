Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Price Up 4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Tecogen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Further Reading

