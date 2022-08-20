Telstra Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.11 on Friday. Telstra has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

