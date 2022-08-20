Telstra Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
Telstra Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.11 on Friday. Telstra has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.
About Telstra
