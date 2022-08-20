Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.79% of Teradata worth $39,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teradata by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

