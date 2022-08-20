Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,856. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

