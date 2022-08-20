Terracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $370,592.93 and approximately $137.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00549525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00247887 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018903 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

