The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 9,925 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75.

On Thursday, August 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $7,882,238.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 381,008 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,176.0% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 559,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 515,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

