The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is TCM Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.