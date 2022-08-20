The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of DXYN opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

