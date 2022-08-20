The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Anthonie C. Vanekris Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) Director Anthonie C. Vanekris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $22.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $149,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

