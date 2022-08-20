The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

