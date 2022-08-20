The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.05. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 3,705 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

