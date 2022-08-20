The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $11.82 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

