The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GRX stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
