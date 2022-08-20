The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

