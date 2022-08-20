The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GDL opened at $8.31 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

