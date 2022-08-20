The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $248.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.74.

AVB opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 252,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

