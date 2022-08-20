The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $7.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. Compass has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

