The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $321.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The firm has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

