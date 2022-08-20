The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.56). Approximately 26,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.44).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.71.

About The Property Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.