The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

