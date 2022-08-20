Thomas M. Hennigan Buys 2,975 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CGBD opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
