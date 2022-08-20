THORChain Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00009881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $690.54 million and $108.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00782681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

