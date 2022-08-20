Thorstarter Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $22,810.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00776524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Thorstarter Coin Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
