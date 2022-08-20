thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.11

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $6.04. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 4,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.93.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.