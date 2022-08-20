Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,675 shares during the quarter. TIM accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TIM by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,329 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in TIM by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 346,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. TheStreet cut shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,937. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

