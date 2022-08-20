TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

