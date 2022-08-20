TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

