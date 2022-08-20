TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

