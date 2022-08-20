TokenSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,108.61 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,108.61 and approximately $20,471.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.76 or 0.99997665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00101990 BTC.

TokenSwap is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

