Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Total Access Communication Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

