Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.7 %
TM traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,629. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.
Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
See Also
