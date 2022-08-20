Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

TM traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,629. The stock has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

