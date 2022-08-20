TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.
TPCO Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of GRAMF stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. TPCO has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.
TPCO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.