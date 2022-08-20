Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.56, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

