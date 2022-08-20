Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

TGT traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.04. 5,015,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

