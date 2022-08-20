Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 165,491 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 2,206.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,491 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 630,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,991,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 243,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. 244,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,898. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

