Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,173 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 907,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 287,053 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 1,085,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,049. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

