Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 729 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

