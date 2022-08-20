Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 100,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 375,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,798 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

