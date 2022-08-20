Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,257,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

