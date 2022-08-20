Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 2,583,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,667. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.