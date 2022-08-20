Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,077 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 1,145,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,841. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

