Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.12

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as high as C$17.49. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 0 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.17.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.06.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

